Clear
58.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-101, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Yarbrough (7-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.01 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies leading the series 2-1.

Colorado has a 57-101 record overall and a 35-42 record in home games. The Rockies have a 41-23 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 98-60 record overall and a 45-32 record in road games. The Dodgers have a 75-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are ahead 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .265 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 104 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-38 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .238 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 