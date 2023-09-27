Twins play the Athletics after Solano’s 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (48-109, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (84-73, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (0-1, 9.64 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 228 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -267, Athletics +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics after Donovan Solano’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Minnesota has a 46-33 record at home and an 84-73 record overall. The Twins are 61-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland has gone 22-54 on the road and 48-109 overall. The Athletics are 33-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 62 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 48 extra base hits (18 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs). Zack Gelof is 10-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press