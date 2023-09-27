Clear
Angels and Rangers meet in series rubber match

By AP News

Texas Rangers (88-69, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-87, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (11-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -166, Angels +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 71-87 overall and 36-41 in home games. The Angels have hit 226 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Texas has an 88-69 record overall and a 38-38 record in road games. The Rangers have a 69-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 24 home runs, 25 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .262 for the Angels. Michael Stefanic is 12-for-25 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 39 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs while hitting .277 for the Rangers. Evan Carter is 9-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (knee), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

