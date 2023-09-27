Clear
Giants and Padres meet in series rubber match

By AP News

San Diego Padres (78-80, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-80, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (1-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Giants: Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -110, Padres -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 44-33 record in home games and a 78-80 record overall. The Giants are 31-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has gone 34-43 on the road and 78-80 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-26 with a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has a .283 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 31 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs. Juan Soto is 18-for-38 with five home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (cervical strain), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

