Outman leads Dodgers against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-100, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.13 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rockies: Noah Davis (0-3, 8.77 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -215, Rockies +178; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies after James Outman’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado has gone 35-41 at home and 57-100 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 97-60 overall and 44-32 on the road. The Dodgers have gone 74-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers are up 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 70 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 15-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 39 home runs, 92 walks and 105 RBI while hitting .309 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .247 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press