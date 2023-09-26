Clear
Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Padres into game 2

By AP News

San Diego Padres (77-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-79, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (7-7, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -126, Giants +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco has a 44-32 record in home games and a 78-79 record overall. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

San Diego is 77-80 overall and 33-43 in road games. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.87.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .509. LaMonte Wade Jr is 8-for-24 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 65 extra base hits (31 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs). Manny Machado is 12-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 8-2, .296 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: day-to-day (neck), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

