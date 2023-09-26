Rockies look to break 7-game skid, play the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-99, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end their seven-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado is 56-99 overall and 34-40 at home. The Rockies have a 37-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 96-59 overall and 43-31 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .456 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 23 home runs while slugging .440. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .238 batting average, 2.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press