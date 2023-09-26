Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rockies look to break 7-game skid, play the Dodgers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-99, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-6, 5.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end their seven-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado is 56-99 overall and 34-40 at home. The Rockies have a 37-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 96-59 overall and 43-31 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .456 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 23 home runs while slugging .440. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .238 batting average, 2.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 