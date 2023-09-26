Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Texas Rangers (88-68, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-87, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to stop their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles is 70-87 overall and 35-41 at home. The Angels have a 40-69 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas is 88-68 overall and 38-37 in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .458 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 104 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 