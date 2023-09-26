Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval leaves start vs Texas in 4th inning with right oblique tightness

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval exited Monday night’s start against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning with tightness in his right oblique.

The left-hander was removed after walking his first two batters in the fourth, giving him five free passes in the game. Los Angeles held a 1-0 lead over Texas, which began the night with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West.

Sandoval was making his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB