Clear
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval leaves start vs Texas in 4th inning with right oblique tightness

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval exited Monday night’s start against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning with tightness in his right oblique.

The left-hander was removed after walking his first two batters in the fourth, giving him five free passes in the game. Los Angeles held a 1-0 lead over Texas, which began the night with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West.

Sandoval was making his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 