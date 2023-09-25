Clear
Giants take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (77-79, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-79, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (14-9, 2.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 227 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (10-13, 3.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -117, Giants -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres to open a three-game series.

San Francisco is 43-32 at home and 77-79 overall. The Giants have a 37-62 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has a 77-79 record overall and a 33-42 record on the road. The Padres have a 39-21 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .285 for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-28 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 33 home runs while slugging .514. Manny Machado is 12-for-44 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Padres: 9-1, .292 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: day-to-day (neck), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

