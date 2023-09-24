Clear
Athletics meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (72-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-107, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-9, 3.57 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-12, 4.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -152, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Oakland has a 26-54 record at home and a 48-107 record overall. The Athletics have a 32-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 72-83 record overall and a 40-40 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 56-25 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 23 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .254 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 7-for-29 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling leads the Tigers with a .262 batting average, and has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 39 RBI. Jake Rogers is 11-for-34 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

