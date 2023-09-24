Padres and Cardinals meet in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (68-87, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (76-79, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (1-3, 6.92 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (12-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -225, Cardinals +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego is 43-37 in home games and 76-79 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 35-42 record in road games and a 68-87 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 32 home runs, 127 walks and 101 RBI while hitting .270 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .262 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press