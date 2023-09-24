Clear
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Twins and Angels meet to decide series winner

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (70-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (82-73, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Twins: Joe Ryan (10-10, 4.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -232, Angels +191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has a 44-33 record in home games and an 82-73 record overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

Los Angeles has a 35-45 record in road games and a 70-85 record overall. The Angels have a 30-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 11-for-31 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 27 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 75 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 8-for-40 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 