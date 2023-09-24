Twins and Angels meet to decide series winner

Los Angeles Angels (70-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (82-73, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Twins: Joe Ryan (10-10, 4.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -232, Angels +191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has a 44-33 record in home games and an 82-73 record overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

Los Angeles has a 35-45 record in road games and a 70-85 record overall. The Angels have a 30-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 11-for-31 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 27 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 75 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 8-for-40 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press