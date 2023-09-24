Padres drop to 0-12 in extra innings, matching 1969 Expos, with 5-2 loss to Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres matched the expansion 1969 Montreal Expos as the only teams to go 0-12 in extra innings as the St. Louis Cardinals ended San Diego’s season-high, eight-game winning streak with a 5-2, 11-inning victory on Saturday night.

Richie Palacios and Andrew Knizner hit sacrifice flies in the 11th inning around Luken Baker’s run-scoring single off Scott Barlow (3-5). The Cardinals (68-87) had dealt the Padres their previous extra-inning loss, in St. Louis on Aug. 29.

San Diego (76-79), which opened the season with baseball’s third-highest payroll at $258 million, dropped five games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s last wild card with seven games left.

Casey Lawrence (1-0), a 35-year-old right-hander, pitched two hitless innings for his first major league win since Sept. 19, 2018, for Seattle at Houston. Seven pitchers combined on six-hit ball, holding the Padres to 1 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis pitchers walked 12 and Padres pitchers walked seven.

Manny Machado hit an RBI single in the first for the Padres, but Masyn Winn put St. Louis ahead 2-1 with a two-run single in the seventh in the hole between first and second. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.’s throw beat Knizner to the plate but catcher Luis Campusano couldn’t hold the ball as he tagged the runner.

Ryan Helsley blew a save for the fifth time in 17 chances, issuing consecutive walks to Garrett Cooper, Matthew Batten and Jurickson Profar in the ninth, then allowing Xander Bogaerts to hit into a run-scoring forceout.

Padres starter Nick Martinez allowed two hits in four scoreless innings, and the Cardinals’ Jake Woodford gave up one run and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

LHP Drew Rom (1-3, 6.92) starts Sunday for St. Louis and former-Cardinal RHP Michael Wacha (12-4, 3.44) for the Padres in the series finale. In his only appearance against St. Louis, Wacha pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball for Boston in a victory on June 17 last year.

