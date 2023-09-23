Clear
Yankees and Diamondbacks rained out. More bad weather forecast for Sunday

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of a forecast of sustained rain.

The Yankees made the announcement more than four hours before the scheduled first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

New York did not announce a date to reschedule the game. Rain also is forecast for Sunday.

Zach Davies (2-5) had been scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Rodón (3-6) for the Yankees.

Arizona (81-73) began Saturday in position for the second NL wild card, one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs (80-74), who were holding the third and final wild card spot. Miami (79-75) was one game behind the Cubs, and Cincinnati (79-76) another half-game back.

New York (78-76) was seven games behind Houston (85-69) for the final AL wild card, also trailing Seattle (84-69).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

