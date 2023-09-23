Clear
Oakland Athletics host the Detroit Tigers Saturday

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (72-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-107, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Athletics: Joe Boyle (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -161, Athletics +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Oakland has a 25-54 record in home games and a 47-107 record overall. The Athletics are 32-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 72-82 record overall and a 40-39 record in road games. The Tigers are 33-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has a .241 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs. Zack Gelof is 12-for-36 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 32 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 87 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

