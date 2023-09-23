Clear
Cardinals place Arenado and Contreras on injured list, ending their seasons

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Willson Contreras were placed on the 10-day injured list Friday by the St. Louis Cardinals, officially ending their seasons.

Arenado was sidelined by lower back spasms while Contreras has left wrist tendinitis.

The Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central, were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night.

Arenado, an All-Star for the eighth time this season, hit .266 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs. Contreras, in his first season with the Cardinals, hit .264 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs.

The Cardinals also transferred outfielder Dylan Carlson to the 60-day IL, selected infielder-outfielder Irving Lopez from Triple-A Memphis and recalled outfielder Michael Siani from Memphis. With the first appearances by Siani and Lopez, a club-record 52 players will have seen action this year.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

