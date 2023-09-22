Twins begin 3-game series with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (69-84, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (81-72, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Davis Daniel (0-0); Twins: Pablo Lopez (10-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 221 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -198, Angels +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series.

Minnesota is 81-72 overall and 43-32 in home games. The Twins rank fourth in the majors with 218 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has a 34-44 record on the road and a 69-84 record overall. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads Minnesota with 22 home runs while slugging .473. Royce Lewis is 9-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Randal Grichuk has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .271 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 11-for-38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press