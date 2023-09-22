Clear
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Giants look to end 3-game slide, take on the Dodgers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (76-77, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sean Manaea (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their three-game skid with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 94-58 record overall and a 51-27 record at home. The Dodgers have a 38-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 76-77 record overall and a 33-45 record on the road. The Giants have a 30-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 39 home runs, 89 walks and 103 RBI while hitting .309 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-36 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .516. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-29 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Giants: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 