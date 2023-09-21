Rays and Angels play to decide series winner

Los Angeles Angels (69-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (93-60, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -251, Angels +207; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 51-26 at home and 93-60 overall. The Rays have a 67-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 34-43 record on the road and a 69-83 record overall. The Angels have gone 46-21 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rays are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 34 doubles and 20 home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Luke Raley: day-to-day (neck), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (head), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press