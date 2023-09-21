Clear
Giants visit the Dodgers to start 4-game series

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (76-76, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-58, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 5.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -185, Giants +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series.

Los Angeles is 50-27 in home games and 93-58 overall. The Dodgers are 75-20 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 76-76 record overall and a 33-44 record on the road. The Giants are 57-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts is second on the Dodgers with 78 extra base hits (38 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs). Max Muncy is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

