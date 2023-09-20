Cloudy
Athletics host Seattle Mariners, look to end home skid

By AP News

Seattle Mariners (83-68, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-105, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (10-10, 3.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -239, Athletics +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Seattle Mariners looking to end a five-game home skid.

Oakland has a 24-52 record at home and a 46-105 record overall. The Athletics have a 29-83 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Seattle is 42-35 in road games and 83-68 overall. The Mariners have a 61-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Mariners have an 11-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .251 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 42 RBI. Zack Gelof is 10-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 30 home runs while slugging .495. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

