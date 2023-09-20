Rockies try to end 6-game road skid, play the Padres

Colorado Rockies (56-95, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.00 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (7-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -278, Rockies +225; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to break their six-game road losing streak in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 41-36 at home and 74-78 overall. The Padres are 58-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 22-55 in road games and 56-95 overall. The Rockies have a 26-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 32 home runs while slugging .506. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 56 extra base hits (30 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs). Nolan Jones is 11-for-37 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .266 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (abdominal), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Justin Lawrence: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press