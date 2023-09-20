Cloudy
Dodgers try to sweep series against the Tigers

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (70-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (4-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (10-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -237, Tigers +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles is 50-26 in home games and 93-57 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Detroit has a 38-38 record in road games and a 70-81 record overall. The Tigers are 33-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 37 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward is 16-for-37 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 32 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs while hitting .235 for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 12-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

