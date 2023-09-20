Diamondbacks play the Giants after Marte’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (76-75, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (10-12, 3.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -113, Giants -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants after Ketel Marte’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has an 80-72 record overall and a 42-35 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 56-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 76-75 record overall and a 33-43 record on the road. The Giants have a 39-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .283 batting average, and has 27 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI. Tommy Pham is 13-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .264 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 14-for-43 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.68 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Alex Cobb: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press