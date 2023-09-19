Dodgers face the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (70-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles has gone 49-26 at home and 92-57 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the best percentage in MLB play.

Detroit is 38-37 on the road and 70-80 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.39.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 39 home runs while slugging .596. Jason Heyward is 16-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Vierling has 17 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 11-for-40 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press