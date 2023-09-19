Diamondbacks start 2-game series at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (76-74, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (15-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 199 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Arizona has a 41-35 record in home games and a 79-72 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 33-42 record on the road and a 76-74 record overall. The Giants have gone 30-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Giants are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 23 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .274 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .277 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 26 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. LaMonte Wade Jr is 12-for-29 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press