Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dodgers host the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Detroit Tigers (70-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (11-11, 5.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -185, Tigers +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 48-26 record at home and a 91-57 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 232 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

Detroit is 70-79 overall and 38-36 in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.36 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 39 home runs while slugging .599. Jason Heyward is 16-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 32 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 13-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 