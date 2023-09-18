Padres host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (56-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (72-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (3-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -250, Rockies +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 39-36 record in home games and a 72-78 record overall. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .413.

Colorado has a 56-93 record overall and a 22-53 record in road games. The Rockies have a 41-22 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 28 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs while hitting .266 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 70 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.69 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (abdominal), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Justin Lawrence: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press