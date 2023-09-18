Clear
Mariners take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

By AP News

Seattle Mariners (81-68, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-103, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-11, 4.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -169, Athletics +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners look to stop a three-game losing streak with a win against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 24-50 record at home and a 46-103 record overall. The Athletics are 29-81 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle has gone 40-35 in road games and 81-68 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

The teams match up Monday for the 11th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 9-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 23 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .249 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 6-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 35 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs while hitting .287 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

