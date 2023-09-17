Clear
Tigers bring win streak into matchup with the Angels

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (69-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-81, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Miguel Diaz (0-0, .00 ERA, .53 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -127, Angels +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 68-81 overall and 35-39 in home games. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Detroit has a 37-36 record on the road and a 69-79 record overall. The Tigers have a 33-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 25 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 9-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 32 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 13-for-41 with a double and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

