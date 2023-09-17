Dodgers play the Mariners after Heyward’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-67, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners after Jason Heyward had four hits on Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Seattle is 41-32 in home games and 81-67 overall. The Mariners are 39-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 90-57 overall and 42-31 in road games. The Dodgers have a 73-20 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has a .290 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 35 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs. Cal Raleigh is 10-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 37 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 103 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press