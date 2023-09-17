Clear
Padres take 3-game road win streak into game against the Athletics

By AP News

San Diego Padres (71-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-102, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Athletics: Joe Boyle (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -175, Athletics +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 46-102 record overall and a 24-49 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 29-80 in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has a 71-78 record overall and a 32-42 record in road games. The Padres are 35-67 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 25 home runs while slugging .465. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-34 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles and 28 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Padres: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

