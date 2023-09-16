Dodgers face the Mariners leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-66, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -147, Mariners +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has a 41-31 record at home and an 81-66 record overall. The Mariners have a 55-24 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 41-31 record on the road and an 89-57 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 229 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has a .290 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 34 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits (37 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs). Max Muncy is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Dodgers: David Peralta: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press