Santana, Contreras power Brewers to 5-3 win over Nationals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit two solo homers and William Contreras added a three-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Friday night.

Milwaukee began the day with a 4 1/2-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs, who played at Arizona.

Santana homered to cap a four-run fifth and opened the eighth with his 21st homer for his 1,000th career RBI. Santana, acquired just before the deadline from Pittsburgh, has nine homers in 39 games with Milwaukee.

Wade Miley (8-4) allowed three runs and four extra-base hits in the first inning, but did not give up another hit until a two-out single in the sixth by Carter Kieboom, the last batter he faced. Miley struck out three and walked two.

Trevor Megill followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, Abner Uribe tossed a perfect eighth, and Devin Williams struck out the side in the ninth for his 35th save in 39 opportunities.

The Brewers erased a 3-0 deficit in the fifth on consecutive homers by Contreras and Santana off Jake Irvin (3-6). Rowdy Tellez walked to open and Christian Yelich drew a two-out walk. Contreras then tied it with his 16th, driving the first pitch 456 feet to left-center. Santana followed with a homer to right, chasing Irvin.

Irvin allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings, but walked five in a 102-pitch outing.

The Nationals tagged Miley for three runs in the first inning on a homer and three doubles. With one out, Lane Thomas lined a solo homer to left, his 25th. Joey Meneses followed with a double, and Kieboom and Ildemaro Vargas added consecutive RBI doubles with two outs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Garrett Mitchell, sidelined since April 18 with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, was in the lineup Friday for Triple-A Nashville, batting leadoff and playing center field. … LF Christian Yelich returned after missing six games (sore back), and RF Mark Canha was back after missing two games (left wrist soreness).

MILWAUKEE UNIFORM PATCH

The Brewers became the latest team to add a corporate patch to their uniforms under an agreement with Northwestern Mutual, a Milwaukee-based financial services company. The Brewers had the patch on the sleeve of their City Connect jerseys Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.47 ERA) starts for Milwaukee vs. RHP Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.44) in the second game of the series.

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press