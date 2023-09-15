Clear
Angels host the Tigers to begin 3-game series

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (67-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-79, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (7-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -114, Angels -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Detroit Tigers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 35-37 record in home games and a 68-79 record overall. The Angels rank fourth in the majors with 210 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Detroit is 35-36 on the road and 67-79 overall. The Tigers are 49-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk has 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling has 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 37 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 12-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (wrist), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

