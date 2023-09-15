Clear
67.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mariners host the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (10-9, 3.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -111, Mariners -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Seattle has an 81-65 record overall and a 41-30 record in home games. The Mariners have the top team ERA in MLB play at 3.73.

Los Angeles has an 88-57 record overall and a 40-31 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 66-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .289 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 42 walks and 99 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 37 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 