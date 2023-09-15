Clear
Giants look to stop road slide, face the Rockies

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (75-71, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -224, Rockies +184; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will aim to break a six-game road skid when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 53-92 overall and 31-39 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 32-39 record on the road and a 75-71 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Giants are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 29 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .247 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 9-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .526. J.D. Davis is 10-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

