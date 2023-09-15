Athletics take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (69-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-100, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (6-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Athletics: Sean Newcomb (1-0, .75 ERA, .75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -212, Athletics +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 24-47 at home and 46-100 overall. The Athletics have a 29-79 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Diego is 69-78 overall and 30-42 on the road. The Padres are 6-22 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-37 with six doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (calf), Manny Machado: day-to-day (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press