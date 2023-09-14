Giants try to stop 6-game road losing streak, play the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (75-71, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -253, Rockies +208; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will aim to end a six-game road slide when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 53-92 overall and 31-39 at home. The Rockies are 35-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 32-39 record in road games and a 75-71 record overall. The Giants rank ninth in the NL with 160 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Giants are up 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .272 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 68 RBI. Elehuris Montero is 12-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .261 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-27 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press