Mariners and Angels meet to determine series winner

Los Angeles Angels (68-78, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (80-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Mariners: Luis Castillo (12-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -208, Angels +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 40-30 at home and 80-65 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Los Angeles has a 33-41 record on the road and a 68-78 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Mariners are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 30 home runs, 41 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .289 for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs while slugging .654. Luis Rengifo is 16-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (biceps), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press