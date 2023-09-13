Clear
65.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mariners and Angels meet to determine series winner

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (68-78, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (80-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Mariners: Luis Castillo (12-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -208, Angels +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 40-30 at home and 80-65 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Los Angeles has a 33-41 record on the road and a 68-78 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Mariners are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 30 home runs, 41 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .289 for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs while slugging .654. Luis Rengifo is 16-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (biceps), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 