Matt Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run mark with 51

By AP News
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson has tied the Braves’ single-season home run record with 51, matching Andruw Jones’ mark with a solo shot against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Olson hit the first pitch he saw from starter Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning into the left-field seats. The fan who caught the ball threw it back onto the field. Olson hit two homers a night earlier against the Phillies, and the milestone 50th had to be retrieved from a fan.

Jones hit 51 homers in 2005.

“way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60?” Jones wrote on social media.

Olson’s homer tied the game 1-all. Atlanta needed to win Tuesday and Wednesday to clinch the NL East in Philadelphia. The Braves are already guaranteed a playoff spot.

Olson has 128 RBIs this season. He never hit more than 39 homers in a season before this year.

Jones and Olson are the only Braves to hit 50 home runs in a season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

