San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (68-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (11-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (10-11, 6.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -159, Padres +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has gone 47-25 in home games and 87-56 overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

San Diego has a 68-77 record overall and a 29-41 record on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .339 batting average, and has 55 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 68 walks and 92 RBI. Jason Heyward is 13-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .273 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 50 RBI. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.89 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), David Peralta: day-to-day (elbow), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press