Athletics meet the Astros with 1-0 series lead

Oakland Athletics (45-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (82-63, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-11, 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (11-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -307, Athletics +245; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 37-36 in home games and 82-63 overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .260.

Oakland is 45-99 overall and 21-52 in road games. The Athletics have gone 29-78 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 32 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 42 RBI for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press