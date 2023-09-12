Clear
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Giants host the Guardians on 4-game home win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cleveland Guardians (68-77, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-70, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-6, 5.70 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Sean Manaea (5-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -139, Guardians +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

San Francisco has a 74-70 record overall and a 42-31 record at home. The Giants are 39-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 32-41 on the road and 68-77 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 25 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 13-for-29 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 87 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 10-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 