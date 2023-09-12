Mariners play the Angels after Rodriguez’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (68-77, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (7-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -219, Angels +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels after Julio Rodriguez’s four-hit game on Monday.

Seattle has a 79-65 record overall and a 39-30 record in home games. The Mariners are 57-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 68-77 overall and 33-40 in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez leads Seattle with 30 home runs while slugging .504. Cal Raleigh is 11-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 44 home runs, 91 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .304 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (biceps), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press