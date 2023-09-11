Rojas leads Dodgers against the Padres after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (67-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Pedro Avila (1-2, 2.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -170, Padres +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres after Miguel Rojas had four hits against the Nationals on Sunday.

Los Angeles has gone 47-24 in home games and 87-55 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .460 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

San Diego has gone 28-41 on the road and 67-77 overall. The Padres have a 35-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 75 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 38 home runs). Jason Heyward is 14-for-31 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ha-Seong Kim leads the Padres with a .271 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 58 RBI. Xander Bogaerts is 15-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Peralta: day-to-day (elbow), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press