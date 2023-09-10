Clear
Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has torn elbow ligament, needs Tommy John surgery

By AP News
Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has torn elbow ligament, needs Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez has a torn ligament in his throwing elbow and needs Tommy John surgery, interrupting an impressive start to his major league career that included four home runs in his first seven games.

The prized 20-year-old center fielder was scheduled to bat third for New York in Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee but was scratched about 15 minutes before the first pitch. Afterward, manager Aaron Boone said Domínguez went for a scan during the game, which revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The switch-hitter launched a two-run homer Friday, becoming the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.

Since making his debut on Sept. 1 in Houston, Domínguez was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games. He reached base in each of his first seven games before going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in Saturday’s 9-2 loss to the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

