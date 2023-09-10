Tucker hits 2 RBI triples in an inning, Astros rout Padres 12-2 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a pair of RBI triples in eight-run sixth inning, Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros routed the San Diego Padres 12-2 on Sunday.

Houston has won five of six and opened a 2 1/2-game AL West lead over Seattle, which lost to Tampa Bay 6-3. The defending champion Astros are a season-high 20 games over .500 at 82-62.

Tucker became the first Houston player to triple twice in an inning, getting hits off Tim Hill and Rich Hill. José Abreu and Yainer Diaz hit RBI singles, Altuve was hit by a pitch, catcher Luis Campusano made a run-scoring error and Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman hit sacrifice flies as the Astros sent 12 batters to the plate.

Tucker also walked in the fourth, stole two bases and then scored on an error by third baseman Eguy Rosario.

Altuve followed Campusano’s run-scoring passed ball with a two-run homer in a three-run third.

J.P. France (11-5) allowed one run, four hits and five walks in six innings, his eighth time in 10 appearances giving up two runs or fewer.

Matt Carpenter and Rosario hit solo home runs for San Diego, which lost for the third time in its last four games.

Matt Waldron (0-3) yielded four runs and four hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Ryne Stanek (right ankle sprain) played catch and was feeling better, manager Dusty Baker said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Pedro Avila (1-2, 2.19 ERA) will start Monday in the first of a three-game series at the Dodgers, who will start LHP Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.61 ERA). Avila earned his first win in his last start, tossing 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (11-9, 3.30 ERA) will start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Athletics at home. Valdez has won two straight starts and yielded one run in seven innings in his last outing against the Rangers on Tuesday.

