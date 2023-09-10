Clear
Giants play the Rockies after Yastrzemski’s 4-hit game

By AP News

Colorado Rockies (51-90, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-70, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies after Mike Yastrzemski’s four-hit game on Saturday.

San Francisco is 72-70 overall and 40-31 in home games. The Giants have a 29-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 51-90 overall and 22-52 in road games. The Rockies have a 35-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are up 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .289 for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 10-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .268 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 67 RBI. Nolan Jones is 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (dizziness), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

